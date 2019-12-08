Left Menu
Citizenship Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha by Amit Shah tomorrow

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) will be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 17:46 IST
Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) will be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Monday. This Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday issued a three-line whip to its members in Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the House from December 9 till 12. On the other hand, the Congress parliamentary strategy group is slated to meet at the residence of party chief Sonia Gandhi here today to deliberate the party's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

If passed by Parliament, it will amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 introducing exceptional provisions for acquiring citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

