Delhi fire tragedy: Forensic Science Lab analyses building, yet to collect samples

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) analysed the four-storey building, where a massive blaze broke out on Sunday, and the possible places from where the fire could have started but could not collect any samples due to the rescue work by the fire department. The four-member team did the first visit and the forensic evidence can only be collected after the fire is completely doused, Laboratory Director Deepa Verma told PTI.

"Scientifically, the articles can only be collected after the fire has completely ended and we can get access to the rooms," she said. She said they will ascertain that how many visits to the site will be required.

"The team, however, did an outline of the building, by observing the type of building, the outlet from where the fumes were coming out and all the clues that can be collected," she added. Another official from the FSL said the team will again visit the site on Monday.

Since it is a massive fire, it might require several visits and at this moment, it is difficult to state the reason behind the fire, he said, adding that short-circuit could also be the trigger. In the worst fire accident since the 1997 Uphaar Cinema tragedy in the national capital, 43 people died when a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)