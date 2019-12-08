Left Menu
Goods train derails, services affected between lower and upper

  PTI
  Guwahati
  Updated: 08-12-2019 18:00 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 18:00 IST
Train services between lower and upper Assam were disrupted on Sunday after 13 wagons of a goods train derailed between Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations under Tinsukia division of N F Railway, officials said. The train services between lower and upper Assam have been suspended four four days following Sunday morning's derailment, they said.

The tracks will be repaired during this period, an official said. According to N F Railway officials 13 goods laden wagons derailed around 6.40am.

The cause of derailment will be ascertained after an enquiry, the officials said. Accident relief trains with crane have reached the site from Tinsukia and another relief train from Lumding will also reach the site shortly to clear the tracks, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of N F Railway, Subhanan Chanda, said.

Senior railway officials from Tinsukia division are monitoring the work at the site, Chanda said. The Tinsukia - Namrup - Simaluguri mainline (single line) section has been blocked due to the accident, the CPRO said.

A number of trains have been diverted via Simaluguri - Sibsagar Town - Dibrugah section, while some trains have been cancelled, he said..

