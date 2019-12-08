Left Menu
Maha: 2 flesh trade rackets busted in Aurangabad

  • PTI
  • Aurangabad
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 18:21 IST
Two flesh trade rackets were busted in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Sunday. The first raid was in Rajeshnagar area of Beed Bypass, leading to the arrest of one woman, four men and seizure of 480 bottles of liquor, a Crime Branch official said.

In a raid conducted in Yashwant Nagar, one man was held, an official said, adding that both places were raided on Saturday. "Four women rescued from the two places have been sent to a remand home. Pundalik police are probing further," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

