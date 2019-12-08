Portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal in 'wrong light' condemnable: Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Sunday accused the director of the period drama 'Panipat' Ashutosh Gowariker of portraying Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in 'wrong light,' which she said, was 'condemnable.' "The portrayal of a loyal, devoted and kind-hearted emperor Maharaja Surajmal in the film 'Panipat' by the filmmaker of the movie in wrong light is condemnable," Raje tweeted in Hindi.

The movie -- 'Panipat' -- features the events that lead to the Third Battle of Panipat in 1761 where Arjun Kapoor plays the protagonist Sadashivrao Bhau's role, who led the Maratha army during the battle against the invading Afghan army. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman.

The film was released all over India on December 6. (ANI)

