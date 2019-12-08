Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital, wish him healthy life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met former Union Minister and senior journalist Arun Shourie at Ruby Hall Clinic here and enquired about his health.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 19:40 IST
PM Modi meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital, wish him healthy life
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Union Minister Arun Shourie at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Sunday. (Photo source: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met former Union Minister and senior journalist Arun Shourie at Ruby Hall Clinic here and enquired about his health. The Prime Minister said he had a "wonderful interaction" with Shourie.

"In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted. Shourie was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on December 1 after he fainted. The hospital said the former Union Minister is stable and is under observation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-France willing to delay pension reform timing as strikes continue

The French government said it would see through planned pension reforms but tried to assuage union anger with promises of a gradual introduction of the new system that has sparked nationwide strikes.Transport systems were paralysed for a fo...

3 held with 46 gram heroin in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Three people were arrested after 46 gram heroin was found in their car in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Sunday, police said. Charan Jeet Singh of Punjabs Jalandhar, Rajat Verma and Archit Sood were caught with the contraband in their ...

Sunday was meant for cricket: Friend of injured workers

Eighteen-year-old Mohammad Wasim was looking forward to the game of cricket he and his friends indulged in every Sunday in a park in the Anaj Mandi area here. But the elation soon turned into horror and despair when he came to know that a m...

Paika rebellion memorial to inspire future generations: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a memorial to commemorate 200 years of Paika rebellion against the British rule, contending that the cenotaph in Odishas Khurda district would be a source of inspiration for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019