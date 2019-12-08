J-K: Govt, landowners reach agreement to resolve issues stalling work on Srinagar-Baramulla NH

The long-pending issues stalling the expansion of Srinagar-Baramulla national highway from Parimpora to Narbal areas in Srinagar have been resolved after the government and the landowners reached an agreement on Sunday. These issues were resolved during Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary's spot inspection and his meeting with the concerned owners of land and structures along the stretch.

"The long-unsettled issue of relocation of Damdama Sahib gurdwara at Zainakote, whose case has been in the court since 2015, was also resolved on the occasion. It was agreed that the administration will provide land at an adjacent spot and also reconstruct the Gurdwara," said the Department of Information and Public Relations in a release. The DC issued on-the-spot instructions for processing transfer of land and assured the gurdwara managing committee of reconstruction of the place of worship at the earliest.

The DC also took stock of shifting of utilities along the said stretch. The administration has released Rs 10 lakh to the Power Department for the purpose. The department was directed to speed up and complete the shifting of utilities before the end of this month. "These issues were hampering the expansion of the national highway along this stretch for several years. With their resolution, the Border Roads Organisation can now resume the work, which, it was said, will be done later this month," the release said.

Dr Shahid, speaking on the occasion, said that requisite formalities will be processed immediately to enable the earliest resumption of the expansion work along the said stretch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)