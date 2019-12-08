Cong to strongly oppose CAB in Parl, says it's against country's secular ethos

The Congress will strongly oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as it is against the country's Constitution and its secular ethos, the party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Sunday. Chowdhury made the remarks after a meeting of the Congress' parliamentary strategy group at party president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence here.

Apart from Chowdhury, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, chief whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh and whip Gaurav Gogoi, among others, attended the meeting. The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

