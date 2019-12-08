After fight with wife, Mumbai man kills children, hangs self

A man committed suicide afterallegedly killing his toddler son and 3-year-old daughter inVashi Naka area in the metropolis' Chembur suburb, policesaid

The bodies of autorickshaw driver Dinesh Yadav (30),his one-year-old son Pranay and daughter Netra were discoveredon Sunday morning, an official informed

"Yadav first killed his two children and then hangedhimself from the ceiling fan. It seems he was upset as hiswife had left home after a quarrel and had not returned. Hisbrother, who had been trying his phone for long, found thebodies after he reached Yadav's home this morning," said ZoneVI Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikumar Meena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)