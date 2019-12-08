Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya rape case: Tihar jail approaches other prisons for hangman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:17 IST
Nirbhaya rape case: Tihar jail approaches other prisons for hangman

With no hangman in Tihar, where the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case are lodged, the jail authorities have approached other prisons in the country to provide them with a hangman, sources said on Sunday. They said informal talks are underway with Uttar Pradesh prison authorities.

The Union Home Ministry on Friday recommended President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy plea filed by Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape and murder of the 23-year-old paramedic student. A day later, Sharma withdrew his plea, saying it was sent without his consent.

Nirbhaya was gang-raped on Dec 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore. The brutality of the rape had shocked the nation and triggered massive protests. The Supreme Court on Dec 12, 2018, dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to execute the death penalty awarded to four convicts — Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay — in the case.

Located in West Delhi, Tihar jail is the biggest prison in the country and has had high-profile inmates. Former Union minister P Chidambaram was lodged there for 106 days and was released after the Supreme Court granted him bail last week. The 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was the last person hanged in the prison. He was hanged by a Tihar jail personnel in Feb 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Gang involved in impersonating aspirants of CTET busted

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in impersonating aspirants of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-2019 examination and arrested 10 people in Moradabad, officials said. Two of the gang members...

Belarus seeks $70 mln in compensation over Russian tainted oil - Belta

Belarus is seeking about 70 million in compensation because of disruption inflows in a pipeline on its territory caused by contaminated Russian oil, state news agency Belta reported on Sunday.Vladimir Semashko, the Belarus ambassador to Mos...

PM accords highest priority to northeast states, J-K, Ladakh: Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords highest priority to the northeastern states and the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said here on Sunday. At a high-level meeting between th...

Delhi fireman saves 11 people, hailed as hero

Rajesh Shukla was hailed as a hero on Sunday after the firefighter pulled 11 people out of a multi-storey building in north Delhi amid a blaze on Sunday. Racing past smoke-filled corridors, the Delhi Fire Service personnel said he entered t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019