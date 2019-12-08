Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi fireman saves 11 people, hailed as hero

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:44 IST
Delhi fireman saves 11 people, hailed as hero

Rajesh Shukla was hailed as a hero on Sunday after the firefighter pulled 11 people out of a multi-storey building in north Delhi amid a blaze on Sunday. Racing past smoke-filled corridors, the Delhi Fire Service personnel said he entered the building at least 12 times before his breathing apparatus exhausted. During the operation, he suffered injuries to his knee-cap and had a severe headache owing to inhalation of smoke.

He is now recuperating at LNJP Hospital. Shukla told PTI that he has seen massive fires during his service but the Anaj Mandi incident was one of the deadliest.

"I have handled close to 7,000 fire rescue calls and was a part of the rescue operation during the Hotel Arpit Palace Fire in Karol Bagh and the recent AIIMS hospital fire. This was one of the major fires in terms of the casualties," he told PTI. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain met Shukla and lauded his bravery.

"Kudos to young,dynamic firefighter Mr Rajesh Shukla whose brave action saved 11 lives in the fire that engulfed Anaj Mandi factory today. Rajesh ji himself suffered burns & injuries.Many thanks also to Fire Deptt personnel who rescued injured ppl carrying them on their backs," Vardhan posted on Twitter. "Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero (sic)," Jain tweeted.

Forty-three people died and many were injured in the fire in the four-storey building, that housed illegal manufacturing units, on Sunday. Most of them were labourers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Evergreen Joaquin hits milestone La Liga hat-trick aged 38

Real Betis captain Joaquin Sanchez wrote himself into the history books on Sunday with a treble against Athletic Bilbao which meant he became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in La Liga.The midfielder, 38, who is in his second spell w...

Report: Browns' Beckham undecided on surgery

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasnt decided whether hell have offseason surgery to fix his lingering groin injury, he told ESPNs Josina Anderson. There is no decision on surgery yet, Beckham texted to Anderson on Sunday.He was...

Man arrested over 'racist gesture' at Manchester derby

British police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man after a video posted on social media showed a supporter apparently making racist gestures during Saturdays Manchester derby. Police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged ra...

Maharashtra: Police bust two sex rackets, arrest 8 people in Aurangabad

Aurangabad city police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets and arrested eight persons, and rescued four women from posh localities here on Saturday night here. According to a press release from the crime branch, the first raid took place in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019