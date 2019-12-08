Left Menu
Pune victim's husband calls for justice to rape victims in 5 years

The husband of a Pune-based techie, who was raped and murdered back in 2009, has urged the government to ensure that the courts in the country ensure justice to the sexual assault victims, within five years while dispensing criminal cases.

The husband of Pune techie. who was raped and murdered in 2009, speaking to ANI in Pune, on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The husband of a Pune-based techie, who was raped and murdered back in 2009, has urged the government to ensure that the courts in the country ensure justice to the sexual assault victims, within five years while dispensing criminal cases. While the victim's husband lauded the Telangana Police for gunning down the four accused in rape and killing of a woman veterinary doctor in the state, he is, however, unhappy with how the case involving his wife has been proceeding and bemoaned of not getting speedy justice.

"I am very happy (on the Telangana encounter). The victim's family got instant justice and are relieved. The criminals got punished. Although it is wrong, this is a fast justice for us if we see on the basis of time needed to get justice by the system," the victim's husband told ANI. He said in rape cases between 2009 to 2019, people have been frequenting courts and are awaiting justice for the last 10 to 15 years.

"There was a clear decision by the Sessions Court in 2017. However, the matter is pending in the High Court. The case has not been registered in the High Court till now. Then the case will go to the Supreme Court, followed by mercy plea rejection by the President. This means we have to wait for over 10 years to get justice," he said. "Victim's families have to suffer as a result. We have to fight against odds be it taking follow-up from cops or trial in court. We don't get justice even after 10 years. So, I would request the government and administration to ensure that high court, sessions court and Supreme Court should wrap up rape cases within five years for ensuring justice to the victims and to gain the common man's trust towards the judiciary," he added.

In 2009, the victim, who was employed with an IT company in the city, was kidnapped while she was returning home. A few days later, her body was recovered in a forest area at Khed tehsil in Pune district. Investigations revealed that the victim was raped and murdered. In 2017, a city Sessions Court had awarded death sentence to three accused in the case -- Yogesh Raut, Mahesh Thakur and Vishwas Kadam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

