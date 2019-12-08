Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP implementing Jinnah's two nation theory through CAB: CPI(M)

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 21:13 IST
BJP implementing Jinnah's two nation theory through CAB: CPI(M)

The government is implementing M A Jinnah's two-nation theory through the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and India should not become like Pakistan, the CPI(M) said on Sunday while opposing the legislation. Asserting that India believes in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), the party's general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the CPI(M) will move two amendments on the proposed law when it is introduced in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference here, Yechury said India is a home equally for all religions and that people of all religions must get equal treatment. The party will move amendments seeking deletion of all the clauses which specify religion as the basis of giving citizenship, he said.

"No slide into narrow and dark sectarianism like this can be allowed. We strongly oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which gives citizenship on the basis of religion, that also to people from three countries," Yechury said. Another party leader, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, who accompanied Yechury in the conference said he is "shocked" at the bill for giving citizenship on the basis of religion.

"The citizenship amendment bill, more or less, is the two-nation theory of Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah being effectively implemented by BJP. India should not follow Pakistan's way. Religion cannot be the basis of its nationhood," he said. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, set to be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Monday, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

The Bill that seeks to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act has triggered widespread protests in the northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested over 'racist gesture' at Manchester derby

British police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man after a video posted on social media showed a supporter apparently making racist gestures during Saturdays Manchester derby. Police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged ra...

Maharashtra: Police bust two sex rackets, arrest 8 people in Aurangabad

Aurangabad city police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets and arrested eight persons, and rescued four women from posh localities here on Saturday night here. According to a press release from the crime branch, the first raid took place in...

Police: Slain Arkansas officer 'ambushed' in patrol vehicle

A police officer was ambushed and executed by a gunman as he sat in his patrol vehicle parked outside his police station in northwestern Arkansas, police said Sunday. Fayetteville police said in a news release that Officer Stephen Carr was ...

Sri Lanka's Lakmal to miss Pakistan tour after contracting dengue

Colombo, Dec 8 AFP Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will miss a two-match Test series in Pakistan after contracting dengue fever, Sri Lankas cricket board announced Sunday. He will be replaced by Asitha Fernando, who will join the squa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019