Two held with charas in Himachal

  • Shimla
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 21:14 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 21:14 IST
Two persons were arrested after about 1.5 kg charas was seized from them in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the police said on Sunday.

Auto-rickshaw driver Rajesh Kumar alias Raju (28) of Jiya village was held on Saturday after 1.46 kg charas was seized from him during a vehicle-checking drive at Hurlu Dhar, Kullu Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he procured the contraband from Kundan Lal of Chhalal village who was arrested on Sunday evening, police said, adding that the duo was booked under the NDPS Act.

