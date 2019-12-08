Event for war widows at Dharamshala

A Veer Nari Sammelan was organised by Dah Division at the Palampur military station to interact with war widows and provide them with necessary assistance, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday. A large number of war widows from Palampur and adjoining areas attended the function along with their family members on Saturday, he added. The war widows were told about various welfare schemes

A number of stalls were set up to disseminate useful information and extend necessary assistance to the war widows. Raj Laxmi Shekhawat, convenor of the Family Welfare Organisation felicitated the war widows.

It included a special financial assistance. Akanksha Rana, daughter of a martyr, was presented with a wheelchair on the occasion.

