Telangana: Victim, accused families record statement with NHRC in encounter case

A team of NHRC, which is visiting Telangana, recorded the statement of both victim and accused families in veterinarian gangrape and murder case on Sunday. The family members of the veterinary doctor met with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) members at Telangana State Police Academy here in connection with an inquiry into the police encounter in which four accused were shot dead.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and set ablaze on the night of November 27. Her charred body was found on the next day. Four people were arrested in connection with the case and shot dead by police in an encounter while they were being taken to the crime spot on Friday. According to police, the four accused snatched weapons and tried to flee.

Earlier today, neighbours of the veterinarian staged a protest against the NHRC probe into the police encounter. The NHRC team visited the site of rape and police encounter in Mahboobnagar town on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)