'More lives could have been saved', says fireman who rescued 11 people in Delhi fire

Fireman Rajesh Shukla who rescued 11 persons in the Anaj Mandi fire today said that more lives could have been saved had the fire brigade team received the information about the incident earlier. "I want to appeal to all to convey the right information about any fire incident at the earliest. We could have saved more lives today as well if we had more information a little earlier," Shukla told ANI.

He is admitted at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and is kept under observation. At least 43 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning.

Delhi Police has arrested the owner of the building in which the fire was broke out. (ANI)

