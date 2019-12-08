Haryana CM to be chief guest at function on International Anti-Corruption Day

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest of a state-level function that will be organised to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Day on Monday. The function will be held at PWD Auditorium in Panchkula.

The event will be held in consonance with the state government's initiatives to make Haryana a completely corruption-free state. The International Anti-Corruption Day has been observed annually on December 9 since the passage of the 'United Nations Convention Against Corruption' on October 31, 2003, to raise public awareness for anti-corruption. (ANI)

