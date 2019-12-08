Left Menu
VP Naidu expresses concern over pendency of cases in courts, says justice delayed is justice denied

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed concern over pendency of cases in various courts and said that collective efforts are needed by all stakeholders to reduce this heavy pendency.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 08-12-2019 23:03 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 23:03 IST
VP Naidu expresses concern over pendency of cases in courts, says justice delayed is justice denied
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu delivering lecture in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed concern over pendency of cases in various courts and said that collective efforts are needed by all stakeholders to reduce this heavy pendency. "I saw a statement by the Chief Justice of India very aptly he said 'you can't give instant justice'. But at the same time, you can't have constant delays. If you delay justice, it is denied," he said.

"It's an area of concern for all of us and everyone should see to it that their duties are well performed. Otherwise, people will become restive. They will resort to taking law into their own hands...," Naidu added while delivering the Virendra Bhatia Memorial Lecture on 'Pillars of Democracy' here. "Pendency of cases in various courts is a cause for concern. Immediate action and collective efforts by the bar and the bench are needed to reduce this heavy pendency. Justice delayed is justice denied," he said.

The Vice President said that crimes against women are a great matter of concern while asserting the need for more fast track courts. "Crimes against women are also a great matter of concern. We should make the institutions that are responsible for law enforcement and dispensing justice more agile. We need more fast track courts. In fact, the processes itself should be fast-tracked. Speed and objectivity are the key ingredients of an efficient judicial system," said Naidu.

"We are currently in the midst of a national debate on the state of justice dispensing system. We cannot afford to weaken our institutions either through inaction or dysfunctional dilution of standards," he said. Naidu said that there is a need to decide the certain category of cases that are time-bound like the election petitions and criminal cases against sitting MPs and MLAs.

"We must ensure that election petitions, criminal cases, and disqualification proceedings under anti-defection law must be decided in a time-bound manner. On matters and cases relating to the disqualification of a member of the legislature who change parties, the chairperson of the legislative bodies also must set a time frame. Any delays in justice delivery in such cases erode public confidence in the judicial and legislative bodies," he said. The Vice President said that the strength of a democracy depends upon the strength of each pillar and the way pillars complement each other.

"Any shaky pillar weakens the democratic structure. Each of our three pillars, the legislative, executive and the judiciary need to be strong- Strong in their professional competence, Strong in their high ethical behaviour and Strong in their commitment to national development," he said. "Each of our pillars needs to be independent in its exercise of powers but organically linked to the other two pillars through the cementing the bond of national unity, integrity and prosperity. Over the last seventy years, our country has emerged as the world's largest and one of the best functioning Parliamentary democracies in the world," Naidu added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

