India, China stand shoulder-to-shoulder to combat terror: Indian Army

Exercise Hand-in-Hand -- joint training military exercise between India and China that commenced on Saturday -- will send a strong signal to the world that both countries have an understanding of the emerging threat of terrorism and stand shoulder to shoulder to tackle the menace, the Indian Army said on Sunday. "Exercise Hand-in-Hand will send a strong signal to the world that both India and China well understand emerging threat of terrorism and stand shoulder to shoulder in countering this menace plaguing the world," the Army said in a statement.

The exercise aims to enrich both the contingents from each other's experience in counter-terrorism operations. "Besides counter-terrorism operations, discussions on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations will also be conducted as part of the exercise," the Army said.

The joint military exercise is underway at Umroi in Meghalaya. (ANI)

