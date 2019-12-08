Left Menu
Yediyurappa visits Swamy Temple in Karnataka's Dharmasthala

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala, Karnataka, on Sunday.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Minister performed puja at the temple.

Yediyurappa, who was sworn-in as the Chief Minister in July this year, is considered to be a religious man and is often seen at temples. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

