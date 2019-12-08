Yediyurappa visits Swamy Temple in Karnataka's Dharmasthala

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala, Karnataka, on Sunday.

The Chief Minister performed puja at the temple.

Yediyurappa, who was sworn-in as the Chief Minister in July this year, is considered to be a religious man and is often seen at temples. (ANI)

