Kolkata Police detains six people for eve-teasing, stalking

Kolkata Police on Sunday detained six people for allegedly being involved in eve-teasing and stalking near Hastings police station limits.

Police said, "A Winners team of Kolkata police detained six people on Hospital Road by the side of Victoria Memorial boundary wall near Hastings Police station, over the issue of eve-teasing and stalking by them."

Kolkata Police's "Winners" team comprises of women police officers who patrol in areas like parks and colleges to catch the eve-teasers. (ANI)

