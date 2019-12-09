Left Menu
Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes Jitu Soni's bungalow built on encroached land

A building belonging to the one of the accused in the Indore honey trap case was on Monday demolished by the Municipal Corporation.

The demolition work carried out by the Indore Municipal Corporation on Monday. Photo/ANI.

A building belonging to the one of the accused in the Indore honey trap case was on Monday demolished by the Municipal Corporation. The accused, Jitu Soni's bungalow, located in the Shanti Kunj colony was built on encroached land, as per the complainants.

Two complainants had filed a case of illegal encroachment and fraud against Soni and another woman, regarding the same property in the Khajrana police station a couple of days back. Today morning, a team from the Indore Municipal Corporation along with members of the police and district administration carried out the demolition work using JCB and other vehicles.

Earlier on December 5, the Indore High Court had stayed the demolition of Hotel Best Western and asked it to give a reply within seven days to Municipal Corporation's notice. Hotel Best Western is owned by Jitu Soni's son Pranav Soni. An FIR was registered against the owner of Sanjha Lokswami newspaper Jitu Soni, his son Amit Soni and others for their alleged involvement in the Indore honey trap case. (ANI)

