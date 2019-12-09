Family in Chhattisgarh village facing social boycott over dispute

A youth, who runs a school in Ara Ketar village in Jashpur, on Monday alleged that his whole family has been boycotted by villagers after he got involved in a dispute with the institute's manager. The family has appealed to the Superintendent of Police and the Collector for help.

Uttam Kujur had a heated argument with the manager during the meeting of the steering committee of the school. After their brawl, a meeting was conducted in the village in which Kujur and his entire family were boycotted by the villagers.

The village head in the meeting said that no person will keep relations with Kujur's family, no one will participate in any event organised by them, no one will buy products from their shop and no one will take their cattle for grazing. If any villager does not accept this decision, then he or she will have to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000, the head has ordered.

"'No one is speaking to us or helping us, and there is a fine of Rs 5000 if they speak to us," Uttam told ANI. Now, the ousted family is upset after this decision of the village. Uttam, who recently got engaged, is now afraid it might be called off due to the actions against his family.

The family has complained to the Collector and SP against 16 people who played a key role in the meeting during which they were socially boycotted. "We are investigating the incident and action will be taken accordingly," Shankar Baghel, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashpura said. (ANI)

