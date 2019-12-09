Bandh observed in Kalmeshwar over minor girl's murder Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI)Residents of Kalmeshwar in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Monday organised rallies and called for a bandh to protest the brutal murder of a five-year-old girl in Linga village. Main markets remained closed since morning after people took to streets to condemn the incident and demanded speedy justice.

The body of the five-year-old daughter of a farm labourer with her head smashed was found on an agriculture farm in the village on Sunday. The deceased was missing since December 6 afternoon.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder. Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural, Rakesh Ola confirmed the arrest with PTI, but refused to elaborate.

Police have not ruled out sexual assault angle..

