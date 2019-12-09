Citizenship Amendment Bill introduced in LS

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill,2019, which seeks to give Indian nationality to non-Muslimrefugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan facingreligious persecution there, was introduced in Lok Sabha byUnion Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday

According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu,Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, whohave come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, tillDecember 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there willnot be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indiancitizenship.

