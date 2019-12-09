MP: Bungalow of human trafficking-accused bizman razed

A bungalow of runaway businessman Jitendra Soni, who is wanted on the charges of human trafficking and others, was demolished on Monday morning by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). The 1500 sq ft bungalow in Shantikunj Colony was constructed on land earmarked for a public garden, officials said.

Last week, some illegally constructed portions of Soni's properties, including a bungalow on Kanadia Road, a nightclub at Geeta Bhawan Square, a hotel in South Tukoganj and a restaurant in New Palasia area, were razed. The action was taken days after Soni's eveninger had published stories about the infamous honey trap case.

Officials said local residents had lodged a complaint against the bungalow occupying the civic land. Police had announced a reward of Rs 30,000 on Soni who is on the run since November 30 when his night club and other establishments were raided in connection with the honey trap case. A total of 67 women and seven children were rescued in those raids.

Police had registered four separate cases against Soni, his son Amit who was arrested, and their associates. Suspended IMC engineer Harbhajan Singh, the complainant in the honey-trap case, had last week filed an FIR against Jitendra Soni under the Information Technology Act for publishing objectionable material against the former through different media.

In September this year, five women and a man were arrested from Indore and Bhopal for allegedly running the honey-trap and blackmailing racket. The racket was busted after Harbhajan Singh approached the police, claiming he was being blackmailed over some objectionable video clips by the accused who were trying to extort about Rs 3 crore from him..

