Delhi court seeks ED's response on bail plea of Sanjay Singhal in bank fraud case

Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an interim bail plea of Bhushan Steel's former CMD Sanjay Singhal in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 13:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an interim bail plea of Bhushan Steel's former CMD Sanjay Singhal in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case. Singhal is currently in judicial custody pertaining to an alleged bank loan fraud.

Justice Anu Malhotra sought the response of the ED on Singhal's plea seeking 4 weeks interim bail on medical ground and slated the matter for December 18. The court also directed Tihar jail superintendent to get the petitioner examined at AIIMS before the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the trial court had dismissed his interim bail plea and sent Singhal to 14-day judicial custody in the matter. "However, the jail authorities are duty-bound under the law to provide all necessary medical facility to the accused and if required accused should also be provided all necessary medical aid as per Doctor's advice and if required be even got medically examined at AIIMS/RML," the court said in its order.

The court also directed that Singhal be provided orthopedic mattress and western toilet as per jail rules. "As prayed accused be also provided all necessary dietary requirements as prescribed by Doctors. Accused is also permitted to carry spectacles, orthopedic mattresses and be also provided with the facility of the western toilet as per jail rules. Previous medical record documents of accused, as prayed are permitted to be carried to jail," the order read.

Singhal interim bail petition stated that he is 59-year-old and has a fragile heart. He is being treated and is on medication since several years for multiple ailments including - coronary artery disease, spine lumbar, uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension, unstable angina, right femoral aneurysm, back pain and urological disorder. Singhal stated that he is seeking bail from the court in order to enable him to consult, get examined, treated by his trusted medical professionals and receive appropriate medical treatment in relation to the ailments.

The ED had arrested Singal under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act. The economic watchdog alleged that Bhushan was not cooperating with the agency during questioning and that he was evasive and gave misleading replies to their questions.

The ED had recently attached assets worth Rs 4,025 crore of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL). (ANI)

