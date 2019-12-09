Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: One held for rape and murder of five-year-old girl

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:23 IST
Maha: One held for rape and murder of five-year-old girl

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for raping and murdering a five-year-old tribal girl by smashing her head with a stone in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said on Monday. The body of the girl, who was missing since December 6, was found on an agriculture farm in Linga village in Kalmeshwar taluka, some 25 kms away from Nagpur.

"The arrested accused, Sanjay Puri, also works as a farm labourer like the parents of the girl in the farm," Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural, Rakesh Ola told PTI. Puri is a resident of Mohgaon village in the district.

The SP said police have registered a case under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 302 (Punishment for murder) besides under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. A local court on Monday remanded the accused in police custody till December 13.

According to police, parents of the girl live on the one side of the agriculture farm while her grandmother on the another side, with a small path connecting both the houses. "The girl went missing on Friday evening. Initially, her parents assumed that she might have gone to the house of her grandmother. However, they lodged a missing person complaint on Saturday afternoon after realising that she was not traceable," a police official had said.

Earlier on Monday, residents of Kalmeshwar organised rallies and called for a bandh to protest the brutal murder of the girl. Main markets remained closed since morning after people took to streets to condemn the incident and demanded speedy justice..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea envoy says 'impatient, old' Trump might change Kim's views -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may change his views toward U.S. President Donald Trump if he continues making inappropriate, dangerous comments, a senior Pyongyang official said on Monday, calling him an impatient, old man. Kim Yong Chol, ...

Gamified Learning for tribal, public and private school students and scholarships of upto Rs 50 crore via STEPapp created by 400 IITians

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Dec 9 ANIPR Newswire Amitabh Bachchan gave a clarion call of Apna Kal Khud Banao to students as Indias first-of-its-kind gamified learning Ed-Tech app, STEPapp was unveiled by Eduisfun Technologies Pvt. Ltd. with a...

SC to consider hearing PIL for probe into encounter of 4 accused in gang rape-murder of Hyd vet

The Supreme Court will consider on Wednesday whether to hear a PIL seeking an SIT probe into the killing of four men, who were arrested on charges of gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana, an alleged encounter by the police. A...

LHC gives Pak govt a week's time to decide on Maryam's request to be removed from ECL

The Lahore High Court LHC on Monday directed Pakistan government to make its decision, within seven days, on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawazs PML-N vice president Maryam Nawazs request for the removal of her name from the Exit Control List ECL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019