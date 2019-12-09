Delhi court adjourns hearing on complaint against Kamal Hassan for hurting 'religious sentiments'

A Delhi court on Monday adjourned the hearing for next year in a criminal complaint filed against Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Hassan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by associating terrorism with Hindu religion. The hearing has been adjourned for March 3, 2020.

The court was scheduled today for a recording of the statement of the complainant. The matter was adjourned as concerned Magistrate was on leave today.

The complaint was filed against Hassan for his alleged remarks that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was "independent India's first terrorist".While campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu in May earlier this year, Hassan had allegedly said, "I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I am saying this in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist in independent India is a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse."Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta had filed a complaint against the actor-turned-politician claiming that his comments promoted enmity between religions and hurt his religious sentiments. (ANI)

