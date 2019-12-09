UP: Injured leopard found trapped in snare, rescued

A team of the forest department rescued a leopard which was trapped in a cable snare in Bhokarhedi village in the district, which is a part of the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary area, officials said. According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Suraj Kumar, the leopard was tranqualised and then taken to Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand for treatment on Sunday.

The villagers spotted the big cat and informed about it to the forest department, the DFO said. He said the rescue team found the leopard stuck in a snare which was set by poachers.

An investigation has been initiated to nab the accused, the officials said.

