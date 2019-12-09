Left Menu
26-year-old held for killing youth in UP's Muzaffarnagar

  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:56 IST
26-year-old held for killing youth in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a youth whose body was found buried in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Sorabh, an earthmover operator, strangled and later buried Anuj a month ago at Atali village under Titawi police station, Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said on Sunday.

Sorabh and Anuj were in love with the same girl and the accused decided to kill the latter for coming in the way of the relationship, the officer said. According to the SSP, police registered a case and arrested Sorabh.

Anuj's body was recovered from the spot in Atali village upon identification by the accused, the SSP added.

