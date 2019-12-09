Amit Shah to make statement in Lok Sabha on Delhi fire tragedy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday make a statement in Lok Sabha on the fire tragedy that took place in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area in which 43 people were killed. The matter was raised in Lok Sabha by Congress member K Suresh and JD-U's Sunil Kumar Pintu.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said that Shah will make a statement on the issue in the House on Tuesday. "The matter which has been raised in the House, the Home Minister is going to make a statement tomorrow," said Meghwal.

Suresh said 43 people were killed in the tragic incident due to lax safety norms. He alleged that the Centre and Delhi governments were indulging in a blame game and sought adequate compensation to the victims and strict punishment to the guilty.

Pintu said most of the victims who died in the illegal factory were from Bihar. He said 25 persons were still in serious condition and said norms were not followed due to which such tragedies occur. At least 43 people were killed after a fire broke out on Sunday morning. in a building in Anaj Mandi area of Delhi. The four-storey building had illegal manufacturing units. (ANI)

