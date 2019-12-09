Rajasthan: Full court with all 21 judges sit at Jodhpur bench of HC

A full court with all 21 judges from Jodhpur and Jaipur bench of the High Court sat in the new building of the court here on Monday. This is the first instance after 1976 that all 21 judges sat and conducted hearings in the Jodhpur bench.

A holiday has been declared in the Jaipur bench of the High Court today. Speaking to media persons outside the court, Indrajit Mahanty, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court said: "In January all courts will become e-courts. We hope that within six months to a year, paper filing will not be required in the Jodhpur and Jaipur benches of the High Court. It will reduce the troubles for litigants as well as advocates."

The new building of the Rajasthan High Court Jodhpur bench was inaugurated on December 7 by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Jodhpur High Court was established in 1949. Its Jaipur Bench was inaugurated in 1976 during the era of Emergency. (ANI)

