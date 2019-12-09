Forensic team visits Delhi fire incident spot, locals protest at Anaj mandi

A forensic team on Monday visited the Anaj Mandi area in the national capital to probe in the incident of a massive fire that had broken out on Sunday leading to the death of 43 people. Meanwhile, locals also protested at the Anaj Mandi and demanded speedy action against the guilty in the incident.

At least 43 people died after the fire broke out in the factory on Sunday morning, while 62 people were rescued from the building by fire tenders. 34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital and 9 by the Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh had also been announced to those injured. The Delhi government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and sought a report within seven days. The owner of the building, Rehan, was detained by the Delhi police yesterday.

A case has been registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against building owner Rehan, who absconded after the fire broke out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)