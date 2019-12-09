Bombay HC upholds life imprisonment of gangster Arun Gawli in murder case of Shiv Sena corporator

The Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the life imprisonment of gangster Arun Gawli in the murder of a Shiv Sena corporator, Kamlakar Jamsandekar. In August 2012, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court had sentenced Gawli to life imprisonment for the murder of the Shiv Sena corporator in March 2008.

He has been lodged in jail since his arrest in 2008. Jamsandekar was shot dead near his residence in Ghatkopar by members of Gawli's gang. (ANI)

