Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid onion crisis, Mamata makes surprise visit to Kolkata

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:49 IST
Amid onion crisis, Mamata makes surprise visit to Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit on Monday to a market in south Kolkata's Bhawanipore area and enquired about supplies of vegetables and their prices, amid the ongoing onion crisis. She visited Jadubabur Bazar near her residence, before leaving for Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district to attend a programme, and spoke to shopkeepers and locals about vegetables' prices.

"What are the prices you are selling potatoes and onions? Wherefrom are you getting supplies of the vegetables such as potatoes and onions?" Banerjee asked the shopkeepers. She also asked them if they were getting the onions that the state government was selling through Sufal Bangla stores at Rs 59 per kg.

The state government is selling onions at Rs 59 a kg through 935 fair price shops in the city, beside Sufal Bangla stores, with each family getting a maximum of 1 kg on producing ration cards. Retail price of onions was at Rs 164 per kg in the city on Monday, according to market sources..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Municipal limits of Ayodhya, two other UP towns to be expanded

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its nod for expanding the municipal limits of Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Firozabad, state minister Siddharth Nath Singh said. The borders of Lalitpur and Basti districts will also be expanded, he said.As...

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch's Shahpur

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district. A statement said the at about 1545 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Shahpur sector in District PoonchJK.Indian Army is reta...

No breaking of rules in issuance of electoral bonds, Finance Ministry informs LS

There is no breaking of rules in the issuance of electoral bonds, the Finance Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Monday in a written reply. Responding to the question of Santok Singh Chaudhary if the ministry had received any instructions l...

WADA hands four-year-ban to Russia over doping scandal

World Anti Doping Agency WADA on Monday handed a four-year ban to Russia from participating and hosting major sporting events over its involvement in a doping scandal. This means that Russia will not take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019