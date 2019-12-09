Boundaries of 1,300 unauthorised colonies in Delhi delineated: Puri
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that boundaries of around 1,300 unauthorised colonies in Delhi have been delineated so far.
Addressing a press conference, the minister said maps of 800 unauthorised colonies have been uploaded on DDA's portal.
Last week, Parliament passed a bill to give ownership rights to the residents in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital.
