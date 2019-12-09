Delhi HC grants more time to Centre to clarify its stand on petition seeking Uniform Civil Code

Delhi High Court on Monday granted more time to the Central government to clarify its stand on a petition seeking to frame the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). On November 18, the court had adjourned till December 9 a batch of petitions seeking framing of the UCC by the Central government.

The UCC would put in place a set of laws to govern the personal matters of the citizen irrespective of their religion. The petitioners had sought a direction to the Centre to frame the UCC to promote national integration as well as gender justice, equality and dignity of women.

They have also demanded the constitution of a judicial commission to examine the Common Civil Code of developed countries and prepare a report. A direction to frame the UCC as soon as possible and publish it on the website for larger public discussion, debate and feedback was also sought. (ANI)

