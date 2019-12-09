Home Minister to make statement on Delhi blaze on Tuesday

Home Minister Amit Shah will speak in Lok Sabha on Tuesday on the concerns raised by members over the devastating Delhi blaze which claimed 43 lives. During the Zero Hour, members, cutting across party lines, raised the issue of the massive fire in a four-storey building comprising illegal factories in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Sunday.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) demanded a special investigation into the incident and steps to prevent its recurrence. He also sought increase in compensation to Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

K Suresh (Cong) said this is the second worst fire in Delhi and again reflects the fact that enforcement is not done strictly. This kind of incidents have been happening regularly in Delhi, he said and lamented that both the Centre and the state were passing the buck after such an unfortunate event.

Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JDU) said the injured should be given proper treatment. After Congress members pressed for a reply from the Home Minister who was sitting in the House, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said Shah will make a statement on the Delhi fire incident tomorrow..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)