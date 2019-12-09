Citizenship bill has public endorsement as it was part of

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
... ...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
NHRC says Anaj Mandi fire was catastrophe waiting to happen, authorities not learnt lessons from tragic incidents in recent past....
U.S. investigators face mounting pressure on Monday to deliver answers on the motive that led a Saudi Air Force lieutenant to shoot and kill three people and wounded eight others at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida.Florida Governor Ro...
The following are the main talking points from the weekends action in the Bundesliga. BROKEN BAYERNBayern Munich, German champions for the last seven years, lie seventh in the standings after a last minute 2-1 defeat by Borussia Monchenglad...
Anaj Mandi fire NHRC sends notice to Delhi govt, police chief and North MCD, says official....