Himachal discontinues food subsidy for MLAs during assembly sessions

Himachal Pradesh MLAs will no longer have subsidised food during assembly sessions, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the house here on Monday. The CM told the house on the first day of the winter session at Tapovan in Dharamshala that it was decided to discontinue the subsidy from the next budget session in March.

The MLAs are provided subsidised vegetarian and non-vegetarian food at Rs 30 and Rs 40, respectively, during assembly sessions. The CM said he wanted to inform the house that food subsidy for MPs at Parliament had been done away with sometime ago.

Thakur said he had also talked with Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri in this regard. It had been decided to discontinue the subsidy on the food provided to MLAs during the Vidhan Sabha sessions from the budget session in March, he added.

