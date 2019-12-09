Haryana police seize 18,500 tablets of banned drugs, nab two men in Karnal

The Haryana Police on Monday said it seized over 18,000 tablets of banned drugs and 112 syrup bottles and arrested two persons in Karnal district of the state. The seizure comes in the wake of the government's crackdown against the drug abuse under "Operation Prahar" launched last month, a police spokesman said here.

He said after getting a tip-off, a team of anti-narcotic cell, along with the drug inspector and the tehsildar, conducted a raid at a medical store in Assandh in Karnal district and nabbed its operator, identified as Raman Kumar Garg, a resident of Ramnagar. "He was booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act after the police team recovered 18,500 tablets of banned drugs and 112 bottles of syrup from his drug store," the spokesman said.

The accused was taken on remand after being produced in a court in Karnal, he said. "During interrogation, on the basis of his statement, police arrested another accused, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Patel Nagar, Muzaffarnagar," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)