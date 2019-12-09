Left Menu
India, Australia hold 2+2 secretarial talks

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:00 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:53 IST
India and Australia on Monday carried out a comprehensive review of their strategic engagement during defense and foreign secretarial-level talks.

The Defence Ministry said the two sides deliberated on prevailing regional security concerns and explored ways for cooperation in the field of defense industry and technology.

The Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, while the Australian side was headed by Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty and Foreign Secretary Frances Adamson.

