Unidentified body of boy found in Noida's Sector 79

  • Noida
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:55 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:55 IST
The body of an unidentified boy was found with head injuries at an isolated ground in Noida's Sector 79 on Monday morning, police said. The boy's body, who was said to be around 12-years-old, was found lying on the ground around 9 am after which the police were informed, officials said.

"He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 110 but the doctors declared him brought dead. Searches were made in nearby areas to establish his identity but without any success," an official from Sector 49 police station said. The police have sent the body for post mortem and are awaiting the autopsy report to proceed with investigation in the case, the official said.

