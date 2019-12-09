Left Menu
Pb govt employees hold pen-down strike over unpaid salaries

Employees of the Punjab government's technical education and industrial training, irrigation and industry departments on Monday observed a pen-down strike in protest against unpaid salaries for the month of November. Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal had earlier said the salaries to the state government employees would be paid on time.

"We observed a pen-down strike today and we will again hold our protest in the same way on Tuesday as well," said Punjab Civil Secretariat Association president Sukhchain Khaira. The employees of technical education and industrial training, irrigation, industry and education departments were holding the protest under the banner of the Punjab Civil Secretariat Association.

Shavinder Kaur Walia, an employee of technical education and industrial training, said they have not received salaries of November till date. "Today is December 9 and we are yet to receive our salaries," she said warning that they would intensify their protest if they were not paid salaries.

Badal had earlier blamed the central government for the delay in the release of Rs 4,100 crore of the Goods and Services Tax compensation to the state. A delegation of the finance ministers of Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala and Delhi had met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week and had sought the release of their dues.

