Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honeypreet meets Sirsa dera chief at Rohtak jail

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:52 IST
Honeypreet meets Sirsa dera chief at Rohtak jail

Honeypreet Insan -- the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh -- met the jailed godman at Rohtak's Sunaria prison on Monday. This was the first such meeting between them after the dera chief's conviction in a rape case over two years ago.

Accompanied by a lawyer and a dera functionary, Honeypreet spent nearly 40 minutes with the dera chief, officials said. Honeypreet was granted bail a month ago in connection with the Panchkula violence that had left scores dead immediately after the dera head's conviction.

Honeypreet (38), whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, had accompanied Ram Rahim from the dera headquarters in Sirsa to a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25, 2017, when the verdict in the case was pronounced. After the dera chief's conviction, she had accompanied him in a chopper to the Rohtak jail. She was arrested on October 3, 2017, by the Haryana Police from the Zirakpur-Patiala road.

Over a month ago, a court in Panchkula had dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet in connection with the violence. She, along with others, was named in the FIR for conspiring to incite violence in Panchkula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'Marriage Story' leads Golden Globe nods, De Niro snubbed

The Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story led nominations on Monday for the Golden Globes with six nods, followed by Martin Scorseses gangster movie The Irishman, also on Netflix, with five. The two movies will also compete in the best drama...

UK polls: Brexit Party attracts numerous Indian-origin candidates

Britains Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage as the far-right outfit pitching for a so-called hard exit from the European Union EU, has managed to attract a large number of Indian-origin candidates to contest the General Election on Thursday....

Sports centre exclusively for training disabled persons to come up in Gwalior

A Rs 171-crore project to construct a sports centre exclusively for training disabled persons for national and international competitions will soon come up in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior district, official sources said on Monday. The deadline f...

UPDATE 5-Russia banned from Olympics, soccer World Cup for doctoring dope tests

Russia was banned from the worlds top sporting events for four years on Monday, including the next summer and winter Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup, for tampering with doping tests.The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA executive committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019