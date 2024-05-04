BJP's Ashok Tanwar files nomination from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency Ashok Tanwar filed his nomination on Saturday. Notably, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accompanied him during the filing of the nomination.

Taking to the social media platform X, Haryana CM Saini said, "Congratulations and best wishes to Ashok Tanwar. He has filed his nomination today." Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "A major transformation in the state and across the country, under the leadership of PM Modi, has been seen in the last 10 years..."

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday. Notably, Jindal represented the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency from 2004 to 2014 when he was in Congress.

In Haryana, the Congress and the AAP will fight in alliance, with the Congress contesting nine Lok Sabha constituencies while one seat from Kurukshetra has been given to the AAP. The Lok Sabha elections for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana are going to be held in a single phase on May 25.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP swept the state, capturing all 10 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Congress secured only one seat. (ANI)

