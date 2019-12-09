Value of DRDO's products, systems for Army stands at Rs 2.75 lakh crore: Govt

Value of systems, products and technologies developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and inducted into the Services or in the process of induction stands over Rs 2.75 lakh crore, the government told Rajya Sabha on Monday. Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, told Rajya Sabha 149 defence capital acquisition contracts were concluded in the last three years.

"Out of which, 58 contracts worth about Rs 1,38,727.16 crore were placed with foreign vendors," he said. He further said that 91 contracts worth about Rs 76,955.73 crore were placed with Indian vendors for procurement of defence equipment for the Army. (ANI)

