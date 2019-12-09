NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt, NDMC, police commissioner over fire incident

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took suo moto cognizance of the fire incident in Filmistan's Anaj Mandi area in which 43 people lost their lives and issued notices to Delhi government, Police Commissioner and North Delhi Municipal Corporation. NHRC sought a detailed report in the matter within six weeks along with the action taken against the errant officials along with the relief and rehabilitation provided to the next of kin of those deceased and injured in the incident.

"The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo moto cognizance of media reports that at least 43 people were killed at Filmistan's Anaj Mandi area in central Delhi early Sunday morning, when a blaze caused by a short-circuit and turned a five-story building in a lethal gas chamber, where 100 to 150 people were sleeping, choking most of the victims to death," NHRC said in a statement. It said that the news further reported that the building housed a dozen illegal manufacturing units and warehouses being run from ill-ventilated rooms filled with combustible material.

"As reported in the media, there was just one narrow entrance to the building spread across an area of 500 square yards, which ensured that fire officials and engines did not have an opportunity to reach the site," it added. A notice has also been issued to the Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India with the expectation that a committee of experts may be formed to look into the matters relating to the violation of norms by people, who are conducting commercial activities in the residential areas by encroaching public roads in connivance with public officials of different agencies.

"The committee must look into the master plan of Delhi and take all adequate and appropriate measures by examining all issues of illegal construction, misuse of rules and norms and use of factory area for residential purposes, thoroughly and submit its report with their suggestions to streamline all the congested areas within Delhi to make it safer and worth living for the citizens," it said. The NHRC said that it is expecting a response within six weeks. (ANI)

